Teammates of teen killed in car accident honor him at soccer game

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was a sad start to St. Louis Catholic High School’s soccer game, as it was the first home game since the death of one of their teammates, Philip Michael Conner.

“Philip would just play his heart out, so that’s what we’re going to do for him,” teammate Noah Ellender said.

After Conner was killed last week in a car accident, the St. Louis community honored the 16-year-old as hundreds gathered to pray the rosary.

His teammates and coaches wanted to continue remembering Conner by kicking off Wednesday’s game with a moment of silence, and one less player on the field at the start of the game in Conner’s place.

“We put the number four on both sides in front of our bench and the bleachers,” Coach Jason Oertling said. “We’ll start with 10 players because we are still missing Philip out there, and all the boys will be holding up their hands in four because that was Philip’s number.”

Conner’s teammates and coaches said they are just thankful to have had the time with them that they did.

“Philip was a big part of the team, and he was a good friend of mine. I just want to honor him in any way I can,” Ellender said.

“We’re going to be dealing with it for a long time, because I think Philip has that type of impact and has left that void in our lives that we miss him,” Oertling said. “We have also tried to continue playing soccer this week, because I think we are much better together than we are apart.”

