SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 30, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 30, 2022.

Kevin Joseph Harrell Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Battery; aggravated assault; parole detainer.

Kamie Lynn Miller, 32, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; forgery (2 charges); identity theft worth $1,000 or more.

Andrew James Dixon, 39, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Damion Broussard, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug.

Mary Nola Semien, 27, Lake Charles: Attempted home invasion; parole detainer.

Nashayla Nicole Norman, 35, Lake Charles: Attempted home invasion.

Jason Sams, 43, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; child endangerment.

Brian Keith Aaron, 50, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana.

Sydney Alaina Fruge, 20, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; possession of marijuana; aggravated flight from an officer; aggravated property damage.

Benjamin Leal, 50, Channelview, TX: Failure to perform work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment; failure to possess a license for home improvements.

Joseph Felix Carrington, 28, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Lee Renn Richards, 47, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Damien Deshone Guidry Jr., 20, Welsh: Attempted first-degree murder; inciting a riot.

Warren Douglas Martin, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Felix Mclean, 54, DeQuincy: Resisting an officer.

Malique Ezekiel Boutte, 20, Lake Charles: Headlamps on motor vehicles; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Justin Jacob Keenan Jr., 41, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; possession of marijuana; operating a vehicle while under suspension (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; driving on the right side of the road.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.