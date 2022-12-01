Project Build A Future helps first-time homeowners in north Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three first-time homeowners are moving into their new homes on Magnolia Street just in time for Christmas, all thanks to Project Build A Future.

The program allows first-time homeowners to purchase a new home at a reduced cost.

Once accepted into the program, future homeowners are assigned a financial counselor to help them manage their budget and achieve their dream of being a homeowner.

Earlier this month, homeowners had the chance to see their homes nearly complete.

“We had an open house event on Nov. 17 and all the homeowners were each of them cried independently anytime you looked at them their families were here they had a support system of not only people related to them but we had a great showing of community,” Project Build A Future Executive Director Charla Blake said.

For nearly two decades, the project has helped build over 110 homes, with most of their work being done in north Lake Charles.

To see if you’re eligible for the Project Build A Future program, you can fill out an application by clicking HERE.

