Once Was and State Police host first annual “Calcasieu Christmas”
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Once Was Inc., Louisiana State Police Troop D, Gina Cook from 107 JAMZ will be hosting their first annual Calcasieu Christmas event for those who served in the armed forces.

Veterans, active duty personnel, reservists, and their families are all invited to enjoy games, music, and much more on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Louisiana State Police Troop D’s Lake Charles headquarters on 805 Main St.

Children with a veteran, active duty, or reservist parent will be given Christmas toys and the first 200 veterans at the event will receive a holiday ham. Attendees must have a military ID and children must be present to receive a toy.

This event is sponsored by L’auberge Lake Charles, LRC Wireless, Louisiana State Police Troop D, DJ Gina Cook with 107 JAMZ, Djnv NavyVet, and Kona Ice.

