Moss Bluff Library hours extended, beginning Dec. 5

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) -The Calcasieu Parish Public Library announced they will be expanding the hours at the Moss Bluff Library.

Starting on Monday, Dec. 5, the library will be open at the following times:

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The extended hours come after the library made renovations to improve services.

For more information visit the Calcasieu Parish Public Library website at www.calcasieulibrary.org.

