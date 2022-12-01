Man who moved Lexie Doga’s body sentenced to 20 years in Calcasieu

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - One of three men convicted of obstruction of justice in connection with the burning of a woman’s body was sentenced Wednesday in Lake Charles.

Prosecutors say Morgan Douglas of Alabama drove Lexie Doga’s body from Calcasieu to Beauregard. Doga had a lethal amount of illegal drugs in her system and died while she was with the men in November 2020, investigators say.

Prosecutors say none of the men called 911 or tried to help Doga. Her body was brought to Beauregard Parish and set on fire.

Douglas, Dixon Fife and Michael Roberts are prosecuted for obstruction of justice in both parishes. The three were already each sentenced to 20 years in Beauregard.

No one could be tried for murder because of an inconclusive autopsy.

“He was actually the last one to see her alive,” said Calcasieu Chief of Litigation Bobby Holmes about Douglas. “He was the last to go in the room with her. He also is the one who drove her vehicle with her corpse in the car. The autopsy that came back from the Lafayette Coroner’s Office, because we didn’t get to use our coroner on this one, gave us inconclusive results on cause of death. We know that there had been narcotics use. There also was some signs of strangulation, but nothing that would get us to proof beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Douglas was sentenced in Calcasieu to 20 years in prison, the maximum sentence for obstruction of justice in a murder. Because it is not considered a violent crime, he could get out within five years.

Fife was sentenced in Calcasieu to 10 years with all suspended and two years of probation.

Roberts is still set to be sentenced in Calcasieu, probably next year.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.