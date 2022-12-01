50/50 Thursdays
MADD shines light during holiday season with vigil for those lost

By Angelica Butine
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The holidays are usually a time filled with joy, but for some who’ve lost loved ones, it can be tough. Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) knows what those families are going through.

One member, Barbara Dartez, says the holidays were difficult after she lost her grandson in 2008.

“You lose a child. A child is part of you. You know so, the ache is there constantly and you just have to live with it” says Barbara Dartez.

At only 24 years old, Ryan Vezinot’s life was taken by a drunk driver while crossing the street. He had been on his way to grab a bite to eat after an LSU football Game.

“Got to the ER and found out what happened and I pretty much lost it you know. To see your child in that state...it’s tough,” says Dartez. “It’s like an empty chair at the table and we think about him not being there. You know he was a young man 24 years old.”

But instead of focusing on “what if’s” about Ryan’s life, Dartez says she and her family try to keep his memory alive by educating others through MADD about the dangers of drinking and driving.

Friends and family of those lost in drunk driving accidents will be gathering for a candlelight vigil at the McNeese Cowboy’s Integrum Softball fields to honor their memory.

The vigil will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1.

