Iowa Football Semi-Final Preview

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For the 1st time in school history the Iowa Yellowjackets will be playing for a chance to go to a State Championship game this coming Friday. Last week Iowa took on a familiar foe in the Leesville Wampus Cats, a team that they lost to week 3 of the regular season 30-14. The Yellowjackets avenged that loss winning 31-14. This week Iowa prepares to take on the North Desoto Griffins. The Griffins are (11-1) just like the Yellowjackets, and are coming off of an impressive 41-13 win over Breaux Bridge in their Quarter-Final game last Friday. After practice Wednesday head coach of Iowa Tommy Johns made it clear that this Griffins team is tough stating, “they’re very impressive...they’re very balanced on offense, they can do a lot they’re big up front they’ve got two really good running backs...the quarterback is really good he’s thrown for like 35 touchdowns with three really good recievers...defensivly they’re based out of a 3-3 stack and they fly to the ball...I think they said there are like 3 or 4 state champion wrestlers on that defense...they tackle well...so you know at this stage in the game everybody is good”.

Coach Johns team has had to overcome obstacles over the past few seasons to get to the point where they are now, and he made it know how proud he is of his Senior class as he remarked, “ I think it’s big for this class, they deserve it...they’ve worked they’ve been through the ups and the downs here...unfortunately sometimes you have to have some down years to learn from those that’s how you get better sometimes...We revamped some things a couple years ago and I think it’s worked out well”.

This will be arguably biggest football game Iowa has ever hosted, and Coach Johns made it clear that the community has been so important to this teams success as he said, “ It’s never happened here before...you said even how excited the community is...it’s going to be packed and a great atmosphere for high school football and once again extremely excited for our players and coaches to have the opportunity to be in this game and be in this situation but also our community because it’s never happened before I know they’re excited and it’s going to be a great atmosphere”.

Kick-off for the game Friday is a 7:00 pm, as the winner earns a trip to the Superdome in New Orleans.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.