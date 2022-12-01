Hometown Heroes - Kappa Alpha Order

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A veteran of the U.S. Marines is enjoying life a little more now, with the help of a fraternity at McNeese State University. While still serving in the Marines, Todd Croft developed Multiple Sclerosis, losing mobility in his legs. McNeese’s Kappa Alpha Order found out about Croft through The Independence Fund’s Mobility Program and bought him a new track chair to help him go where regular scooters couldn’t.

“With the help of the alumni chapter and the very hard work of the active chapter, we fundraised, we did a bunch of events where we were able to raise the $20,000,” said David Guillory of Kappa Alpha Order.

Croft, a 28 year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps has served all over the world, including Afghanistan. To say he was grateful is an understatement.

“I tried my best to help them understand that what they just did, especially with my MS progression, that they made it easier for me to continue with this journey of losing my legs,” said Croft. “I know I can go places now that I couldn’t before.”

Zachary Hebert/Kappa Alpha President:

“They gave their lives for us so we could do the bare minimum for them,” said Kappa Alpha president Zachary Hebert. “So they could have a great life with their families so they could live more comfortably.”

Kappa Alpha presented the chair at a recent McNeese football game.

“When we saw our goal being in arm’s reach, it was very rewarding to us,” said Guillory. “We saw that we could really get there. We just pushed so hard. We were very thankful and privileged to do this for somebody else. It was very rewarding.”

The Independence Fund’s Mobility program provides Veterans with equipment like all-terrain track chairs, as well as opportunities to take back their physical independence.

