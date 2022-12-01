50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Former BR athlete, Mike Hollins, experiencing stomach pain during recovery from UVA shooting

Family members say Virginia football player Mike Hollins continues his recovery after being...
Family members say Virginia football player Mike Hollins continues his recovery after being shot at the university.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAFB) - Former UHigh athlete and Baton Rouge native, Mike Hollins, continues his journey on the road to recovery after he was shot on the University of Virginia’s (UVA) campus last month.

Hollins was a part of a group of students from UVA returning to campus Sunday, Nov. 13, when a gunman opened fire on several people on a bus in a campus parking lot. Three players on UVA’s football team were killed. Hollins and another victim were injured in the shooting but survived.

The college student was hospitalized in the ICU after a bullet tore through his body.

Mike’s mom, Brenda Hollins, shared an update on his condition on Twitter Wednesday, Nov. 30.

“Hey Family, I’m asking for continued prayer for Mike, he’s dealing with continued stomach pain. Praying that the LORD eases his pain soon. LORD please hear my cry #touchhomLORD #7strong #GODisgood,” she wrote.

Hollins is expected to graduate sometime this month.

RELATED STORIES
Medical examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head
Mike Hollins, survivor of UVA campus shooting shares hugs with fellow athletes
‘He tried to save their lives’: Mike Hollins’ mother says he is out of hospital following deadly UVA shooting
UVA admits failure to escalate disciplinary action against suspect prior to shooting
Prosecutor: Witness told police UVA suspect targeted victims
Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool air sticks around today, warmer Friday
Marine veteran presented mobilized chair by MSU fraternity
Hometown Heroes - Kappa Alpha Order
Office of District Attorney Hillar Moore.
EBR District Attorney urging leaders to overhaul state’s juvenile justice system
Mauna Loa eruption, Nov. 30, 2022
State develops action plan as lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway