FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming trend this weekend, a few showers around

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Though we’ve had some cold weather as of late, we being to reverse that soon. As high pressure moves east of the area Friday, we’ll see southerly winds comes back into play giving us temperatures back into the mid 70′s. And with better moisture around, some isolated showers may pop-up during the late afternoon though outdoor and evening plans still look to be ok. Saturday will feature a somewhat better chance for showers around as a cold front approaches the area but stalls close to the area. Outside of the showers that develop will be some clouds around, but even with those we’ll still be in the 70′s for high temperatures. By Sunday the front begins to lift northward as a warm front, causing temperatures to warm and a couple showers still possible.

Temperatures warm into the 70's this weekend with a couple scattered showers possible Saturday (KPLC)

As we start the next work week high pressure sticks around the area and helps warm us up further. By Monday and Tuesday we could even see high temperatures approach 80 degrees! Some moisture will also stick around during the week so more light, isolated showers can’t be ruled out with sunshine elsewhere. The next chance of cooler air likely waits until the late week or next weekend with another cold front that may be lurking around. So for now, we can stop wearing warmer clothing.

- Max Lagano

