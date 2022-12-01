50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming trend this weekend, a few showers around

We begin to warm up into the weekend with a few showers around
By Max Lagano
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Though we’ve had some cold weather as of late, we being to reverse that soon. As high pressure moves east of the area Friday, we’ll see southerly winds comes back into play giving us temperatures back into the mid 70′s. And with better moisture around, some isolated showers may pop-up during the late afternoon though outdoor and evening plans still look to be ok. Saturday will feature a somewhat better chance for showers around as a cold front approaches the area but stalls close to the area. Outside of the showers that develop will be some clouds around, but even with those we’ll still be in the 70′s for high temperatures. By Sunday the front begins to lift northward as a warm front, causing temperatures to warm and a couple showers still possible.

Temperatures warm into the 70's this weekend with a couple scattered showers possible Saturday
Temperatures warm into the 70's this weekend with a couple scattered showers possible Saturday(KPLC)

As we start the next work week high pressure sticks around the area and helps warm us up further. By Monday and Tuesday we could even see high temperatures approach 80 degrees! Some moisture will also stick around during the week so more light, isolated showers can’t be ruled out with sunshine elsewhere. The next chance of cooler air likely waits until the late week or next weekend with another cold front that may be lurking around. So for now, we can stop wearing warmer clothing.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank

Latest News

We begin to warm up into the weekend with a few showers around
KPLC Live at 5 - KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Midday Thursday weather update
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool air sticks around today, warmer Friday
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Thursday Forecast
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Thursday Forecast