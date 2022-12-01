Elton interim Mayor Avella Ackless dies at 77
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Elton Mayor Avella Ackless has died from surgical complications, her family has confirmed.
Ackless was 77.
She was serving as interim mayor, a role she stepped into the role after Roger “Tony” Laughlin stepped down in February.
Ackless was a long-time public servant for the Town of Elton. Ackless served as town clerk and water clerk for 35 years. She also served as a member of the town council for seven years and two months.
