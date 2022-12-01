50/50 Thursdays
Elton interim Mayor Avella Ackless dies at 77

Elton Mayor Avella Ackless has died at 77.
Elton Mayor Avella Ackless has died at 77.(Family)
By Devon Distefano
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Elton Mayor Avella Ackless has died from surgical complications, her family has confirmed.

Ackless was 77.

She was serving as interim mayor, a role she stepped into the role after Roger “Tony” Laughlin stepped down in February.

Ackless was a long-time public servant for the Town of Elton. Ackless served as town clerk and water clerk for 35 years. She also served as a member of the town council for seven years and two months.

