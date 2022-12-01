Elton interim Mayor Avella Ackless dies at 77

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Elton Mayor Avella Ackless has died from surgical complications, her family has confirmed.

Ackless was 77.

She was serving as interim mayor, a role she stepped into the role after Roger “Tony” Laughlin stepped down in February.

Ackless was a long-time public servant for the Town of Elton. Ackless served as town clerk and water clerk for 35 years. She also served as a member of the town council for seven years and two months.

