American Press going to five days a week

Some people receive their newspaper in the mail because there are not enough carriers in the...
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The American Press newspaper will soon be printed only five days a week.

Founded 127 years ago, the American Press’s daily edition has been a staple of news in Southwest Louisiana.

Publisher Dan Phelan wrote to readers that the paper has changed with the times, adding digital options.

“Like any business, we need to continue to evolve and not wait for changes to be forced upon us,” Phelan wrote. “We have to proactively embrace change and the sometimes-difficult decisions that are necessary.”

Phelan said the cost to produce the paper has increased almost 18 percent in the past year.

Beginning Dec. 4, the newspaper will no longer produce Sunday and Monday editions, with the Saturday edition becoming a four-section weekend edition.

