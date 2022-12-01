Allen Parish Crime Stoppers search for hit-and-run suspect
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Oakdale Police responded to a pedestrian being struck and injured by a vehicle traveling on LA-10 on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Carl Buxton, 46, from Oakdale, was injured in the hit-and-run incident.
Officers continue to search for the driver who fled the scene.
Authorities ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Allen Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-389-7001.
They said all calls will remain anonymous and if the information leads to the person’s arrest, then a cash prize will be rewarded.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.