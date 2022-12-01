7th Street homicide update: Son believed to have killed parents

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 31-year-old man is believed to have shot and killed both his parents two days before he was shot and killed by police, authorities said.

Christopher Ardoin was killed on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 13, by officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responding to a report of a naked man waving a gun around at a residence on 7th Street, near 3rd Avenue.

After being shot by police, Ardoin retreated into his home, authorities said.

Once officers entered the home, they found the bodies of 60-year-old Sandra Reder Ardoin and 62-year-old Lee Edward Ardoin in the rear of the residence.

Both had been shot multiple times, Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said in a news release.

Fondel said through witness statements, surveillance and the collection of evidence, detectives confirmed Sandra and Lee Ardoin were killed sometime prior to midnight on the night of Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. It is believed Christopher Ardoin shot and killed both his parents, Fondel said.

Officers found two firearms, one of which the Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory confirmed was used in the deaths of the elder Ardoins, Fondel said.

The case has been forwarded to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office for final review.

Louisiana State Police are investigating Christopher Ardoin’s death. State Trooper Derek Senegal said there is no update to that portion of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.