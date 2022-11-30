50/50 Thursdays
Vinton fire chief encourages voters to vote in favor of renewal of sales tax for the department

By Jade Moreau
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Among the many items on the December 10th ballot is a sales tax renewal for the town of Vinton.

It’s a ten-year, half percent sales tax totaling an estimated $174,000 each year.

75% goes towards town maintenance and street repairs, while the other 25% goes to the Vinton Fire Department.

“25% goes to the fire department for maintenance of our facilities, to pay for maintenance of our apparatus, and to also purchase a new apparatus and equipment,” Vinton Fire Chief Chris Vice said.

Vice took to Facebook and has even put signs out around town encouraging people to vote in favor of the tax renewal. He said without it, it would be difficult to purchase equipment.

“We just had a circular saw that was old and outdated,” Vice said. “It had broken a couple of times in the last year, hard to get parts for. It was just time to replace it, and I was able to use this tax money to purchase a brand new one, so it would just make it harder for those type of things.”

According to the Secretary of State’s website, the tax renewal is for maintenance of fire department buildings, equipment, vehicles, payment of fire department insurance and utility bills, and for acquiring new equipment or vehicles for fire protection.

Vice said the prices of fire trucks have tremendously increased in price.

“When this tax was first put into place, the trucks were probably $130,000 to $140,000,” Vice said. “Our last one we bought three years ago, was a little over $400,000.”

