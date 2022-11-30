50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 29, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 29, 2022.

Ronald Wayne Vincent, 45, Sulphur: Contempt of court; failure to signal while turning; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of stolen firearms; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Daniel Aaron Hunczak, 43, Westlake: Possession of stolen things under $1,000; contempt of court.

John E. Mitchell, 66, Starks: Property damage under $1,000.

Micah Micah Oliver, 27, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Aaron Paul Prestenbach, 41, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Patricia Ann Pruitt, 56, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; attempted possession of a Schedule II drug.

Bethany Marie Mcfarlain, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000.

Jeremiah Evans Clark, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

