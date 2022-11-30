50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sulphur preps for “Christmas under the Oaks” celebrations

Start your day with the FOX 29 Morning Show
By Angelica Butine
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Sulphur. From Christmas lights, rides, a petting zoo, and live music, one traditional celebration brings the city of Sulphur together just in time for the holidays. “Christmas Under the Oaks” will be kicking off a year of fun and activities starting Dec. 1 - 3.

Holiday House Chair, Neida Kaye Loup prepares for this event each year and says, “It gives Sulphur a Hallmark movie feel.”

The festival is a collaboration of the City of Sulphur, SPAR, and Brimstone Historical Society.

Here is a schedule of planned events:

Thursday, Dec. 1

  • 6:30 PM | Preview Gala

Friday, Dec. 2

  • 10 AM | Holiday House Opens
  • 11 AM | WW Lewis Choir performing on the front porch of the Henning House
  • 12 PM | Sulphur High Choir
  • 6 PM | Barbe High School String Orchestra
  • 7 PM | Wayne Toups takes the stage and performs
  • 8 PM | Christmas tree lighting ceremony by Mayor Danahay

Saturday, December 3

  • 11 AM | The Annual Kiwanis Christmas Parade - Route begins at WW Lewis Middle school and ends at the Henning Cultural Center for Holiday House
  • 12 PM | Sulphur Cajun Ramblers perform
  • 1:30 PM | A special visit from the Grinch!
  • 2 PM | WW Lewis Show Choir - Main stage
  • 6:30 PM | L.A. ROXX
  • 8:30 PM | LET IT SNOW! It’s snow time.

Additional festival activities

Christmas and a Carnival will also be offering carnival rides at the following times. Tickets are $1 Each, and rides take between 2-4 tickets. Ticket bundles for all of the rides range from $20 to $30.

  • Friday, Dec. 2 from 5 pm - 10 pm
  • Saturday, Dec. 3 from noon - 10 pm

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases

Latest News

Mauna Loa eruption, Nov. 30, 2022
As lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway, officials develop plan as concerns grow
Sulphur preps for “Christmas under the Oaks” celebrations
Sulphur preps for “Christmas under the Oaks” celebrations
Joey Julian is accused of a murder in downtown Lake Charles in 2017.
Joey Julian pleads guilty to manslaughter
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition