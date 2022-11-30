Sulphur preps for “Christmas under the Oaks” celebrations

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Sulphur. From Christmas lights, rides, a petting zoo, and live music, one traditional celebration brings the city of Sulphur together just in time for the holidays. “Christmas Under the Oaks” will be kicking off a year of fun and activities starting Dec. 1 - 3.

Holiday House Chair, Neida Kaye Loup prepares for this event each year and says, “It gives Sulphur a Hallmark movie feel.”

The festival is a collaboration of the City of Sulphur, SPAR, and Brimstone Historical Society.

Here is a schedule of planned events:

Thursday, Dec. 1

6:30 PM | Preview Gala

Friday, Dec. 2

10 AM | Holiday House Opens

11 AM | WW Lewis Choir performing on the front porch of the Henning House

12 PM | Sulphur High Choir

6 PM | Barbe High School String Orchestra

7 PM | Wayne Toups takes the stage and performs

8 PM | Christmas tree lighting ceremony by Mayor Danahay

Saturday, December 3

11 AM | The Annual Kiwanis Christmas Parade - Route begins at WW Lewis Middle school and ends at the Henning Cultural Center for Holiday House

12 PM | Sulphur Cajun Ramblers perform

1:30 PM | A special visit from the Grinch!

2 PM | WW Lewis Show Choir - Main stage

6:30 PM | L.A. ROXX

8:30 PM | LET IT SNOW! It’s snow time.

Additional festival activities

Christmas and a Carnival will also be offering carnival rides at the following times. Tickets are $1 Each, and rides take between 2-4 tickets. Ticket bundles for all of the rides range from $20 to $30.

Friday, Dec. 2 from 5 pm - 10 pm

Saturday, Dec. 3 from noon - 10 pm

