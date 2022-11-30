March F-16 crash in Beauregard followed pilot’s accidental flip of wrong switch

F-16 flight control panels, showing the proximity and similarity of the Digital Backup and Alt...
F-16 flight control panels, showing the proximity and similarity of the Digital Backup and Alt Flaps switches.(U.S. Air Force Aircraft Accident Investigation Board)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A report by the U.S. Air Force Aircraft Investigation Board says an F-16 crash in Beauregard Parish in March of this year happened after the pilot accidentally flipped the wrong switch.

The aircraft was one of two fighter jets on a training mission when the two planes conducted an “unplanned and uncoordinated” intercept exercise below the military operating area of a general aviation aircraft flying around Beauregard Regional Airport.

The pilot safely ejected, suffering only minor injuries.

The $27 million F-16 crashed in a desolate, wooded area of Beauregard Parish around 11 a.m. on March 23.

Click HERE to read the full report.

The site of an F-16 crash in Beauregard Parish in March 2022.
The site of an F-16 crash in Beauregard Parish in March 2022.(U.S. Air Force Aircraft Accident Investigation Board)

The F-16 was assigned to the 138th Fighter Wing (FW), 125th Fighter Squadron, Air National Guard, Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma, with duties at 138 FW, Detachment 1, Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, Houston.

After the inadvertent flip of the wrong switch caused a momentary loss of lift and caused the aircraft to shudder, the pilot incorrectly assessed that the aircraft had departed controlled flight and misperceived the inability to recover the plane before initiating ejection below uncontrolled ejection minimums.

The board president also found two substantially contributing factors: 1) lack of flight leadership and 2) lack of flight discipline, in (both pilots’) violation of various training rules, including intercepting a non-participating GA aircraft, and incorrectly handling the F-16 in a low speed and low altitude environment.

The two jets were flying out of Ellington Field on an exercise to practice intercepts of other planes and to practice air-to-air refueling.

The first intercept exercise concluded uneventfully when the pilot found a general aviation aircraft flying at 1,700 feet, below the military operating area.

The other pilot, who was the flight lead, directed the aircraft to proceed with an unplanned low and slow visual intercept of a “non-participating” general aviation aircraft, which was in an established hold near Beauregard Regional Airport, flying north for four miles, south for four miles, then north for four miles again.

This pattern “complicated the intercept geometry by compressing the range between the two planes.”

The flight lead read the first five of six numbers on the aircraft’s tail number, but unable to get the remaining identifier, began a climbing turn to proceed to a planned air-to-air refueling training.

The second jet continued to read the last digit of the tail number as it closed in on the general aviation aircraft, which was heading north. The general aviation aircraft then turned right to head back south to Lake Charles.

The pilot followed through the turn, reading the final digit at 10:57 a.m. The jet was approximately 300 feet above the general aviation aircraft instead of the 1,000 feet required when executing intercept from the side or front.

The pilot then received a stall warning that the jet was flying below minimum speed.

The pilot planned to raise the trailing edge flaps by flipping the alternate flaps switch, but instead accidentally flipped the digital backup switch, resulting in the F-16 flight controls to default to their inactive state, irrespective of the actual airspeed.

The trailing edge flaps automatically began retracting, causing a momentary loss of lift and causing the aircraft to shudder.

Four seconds later - still at 10:57 a.m. - the pilot ejected.

For three-and-a-half minutes the flight lead was unaware that the pilot had ejected

At 10:59:30 a.m. the flight lead began calling the pilot on the radio but received no response. Two minutes later, the lead detected the pilot’s emergency locater transmitter beacon and saw what appeared to be the crash site.

The pilot landed in a tree, disconnected his gear and retrieved his personal cell phone, calling his squadron operations.

The parachute of an F-16 fighter pilot who ejected and landed in the woods in Beauregard Parish.
The parachute of an F-16 fighter pilot who ejected and landed in the woods in Beauregard Parish.(U.S. Air Force Aircraft Accident Investigation Board)

