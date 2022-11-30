LEGAL CORNER: Does child support end when a child turns 18 or when they graduate high school?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: My child custody paperwork doesn’t say when the child support ends. Does child support end when the kid turns 18 or when they graduate high school?

ANSWER: Louisiana revised statute 9:315.22 governs that if there is only one child, support auto-terminates at 18 and out of high school or age 19, whichever comes first.

If there are multiple children, the order may say when support ends for each child.

If there are multiple children and the order does not say when support ends, then it terminates automatically when the youngest is 18 and out of high school – the payor will have to change the order if he wants support to end sooner.

A payor needs to read the child support judgment and see what it says about termination of the support obligation.

Read the full statute HERE.

QUESTION: I believe my ex is spending my child support on anything and everything other than my child. Is there anything I can do about this?

ANSWER: Louisiana Revised Statute 9:312 allows an obligor to seek an accounting for:

A. the past six months

B. upon good cause shown.

C. If the mover cannot show good cause, then the mover pays for the recipient’s attorney fees and court costs.

Unless the recipient is spending the child support on things like illegal drugs, gambling, etc. and the child is doing without, then there is probably no good cause to demand an accounting.

Louisiana is one of only nine states that permits this cause of action.

Read the statute HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.