Law firm giving away 900 trees(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles law firm is hosting a 900 tree giveaway at their office on Dec. 3.

Cox Cox Filo Camel & Wilson, located at 723 Broad St., will start the giveaway at 9 a.m.

The types of trees include live oaks, southern magnolias, myrtles, kay parris magnolias, bald cypress, willow oaks, red oaks and mayhaws.

The personal injury law firm represents individuals injured through the negligence of others in southwest Louisiana communities.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
