Lake Charles youth tackle football league is back

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles City Council celebrated the return of the Lake Charles youth tackle football league and the young men who were a part of it.

“This gentleman right here came to me, and he had an idea of wanting to bring a football league to the City of Lake Charles,” said Mayor Nic Hunter of Michael Castille.

The name of the league is Nextstar Football League, and a lot of thought went into coming up with the name.

“The concept of the name Nextstar Football League is because I didn’t want to sound like it was small. I want to be big because each of these kids are big,” said Michael Castile, director of community services for the city.

“This brings out something in them that brings out character. It helps put the anger and also brings the families together and that’s one thing I want to thank as our families join. Is it easy, no. It’s not because it’s different walks of life, different kids, different areas, but the city opened that door again,” said Coach Jamie Coleman.

“You give him this. It’s more sturdiness into the community of the kids is they don’t get into trouble, they get their release. they anger on the field,” said Coach Jonathan Galentine.

A highlight of the program was getting to play on a college field. McNeese State University is a partner in the program and gave the Chargers had an opportunity to play on the university’s football field.

“We are so thankful for all of the families, thankful for the parents, the guardians that made this happen but also to the young men in the room tonight. We are here because of you. We are thankful because of you all and so I want to give everybody in this room. A big round of applause. Thank y’all,” said Mayor Hunter.

“We just want to thank the City of Lake Charles for giving us the opportunity to bring tackle football back. We’re the Lake Charles Chargers, nine and 10, 11 and 12,” said Coleman.

