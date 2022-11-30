Lake Charles author wins Pencraft Book Award for Literary Excellence

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles author and McNeese State University graduate, Cathy C. Post, has won the 2022 Pencraft Book Award for Literary Excellence for the non-fiction, sports genre according to Pelican Publishing.

Her book, “Red Cagle: West Point’s Three-Time All-American,” is a biography of NFL Hall of Famer, Chris “Red” Cagle.

Pelican Publishing describes the book as:

“A rousing and captivating true story of college football, athletic competition, the rigors of West Point, and fateful young love wrapped around the life and times of Louisiana sports legend and NFL Hall of Famer, Chris “Red” Cagle. At 5′ 9″ and 165 pounds, Cagle was dwarfed by the massive linemen, yet he was named College Football Player of The Year 1929 (now called The Heisman). When coach Knute Rockne, in the most famous locker room speech of all time, implored his Notre Dame team to “Go out there and win one for the Gipper!”

It was West Point’s Army team and Red Cagle that they were trying so desperately to beat. Then, in 1930, West Point was rocked by scandal, for there was one thing Cagle loved more than football, his college sweetheart, and she would be his downfall.

Set in Louisiana and New York during the Roaring Twenties, the Great Depression, the early days of the NFL, and on the cusp of World War II, Cagle’s untimely death made sports headlines around the world and initiated a coroner’s inquest in New York City. The facts surrounding his death were shrouded in mystery and controversy until brought to light in Post’s book.”

Post began researching and writing narrative non-fiction works after retiring from the Los Alamos National Laboratory with the goal of writing historical books that read like compelling suspense novels.

