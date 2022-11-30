Lacy Jordan receives probation for Jan. 2020 vehicle accident that killed man on bike

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Lacy Jordan, 29, of Oakdale, was sentenced to five years in prison, with the jail term suspended by Judge Greg Beard, for a Jan. 9, 2020, vehicle crash that killed Taurus McQuarn-Walker, 50, of Alexandria, who was riding his bicycle. Instead, she will receive three years of supervised probation.

According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), McQuarn-Walker was hit by a vehicle, driven by Jordan, just south of Alexandria on Highway 165 around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 9, 2020. McQuarn-Walker was ejected from his bike and pronounced dead at the scene. LSP said Jordan fled the scene after the crash, but was located later that evening.

A memorial site was set up at the location where Taurus McQuarn-Walker was killed. (Family of Taurus)

Jordan pleaded guilty to a count of negligent homicide on Oct. 27, 2022. As a result of the plea, the following charges were dismissed by the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office: hit and run resulting in death or serious injury, careless operation of a vehicle, limitations passing left, improper tinted windows and expired license plate. In Louisiana, a conviction of negligent homicide “shall be imprisoned with or without hard labor for not more than five years, fined not more than five thousand dollars, or both.”

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, Jordan received her sentence. Ahead of that, Brian Jackson, McQuarn-Walker’s uncle, gave a victim impact statement on behalf of the family. Jordan cried as Jackson spoke.

“Taurus is a father, a grandfather, an uncle, a brother. Taurus has a gentle spirit,” Jackson told the court. “I wish everyone could have seen his homegoing celebration at our church. It was standing room only.”

Jackson described McQuarn-Walker as a man who “would not harm anybody,” and someone who was always dependable.

“I have forgiven you,” said Jackson to Jordan. “I forgave you that day. The Lord says revenge is not ours, it’s His.”

Jordan was given the chance to address McQuarn-Walker’s family, which she did.

“I would like to deeply apologize for the loss of Taurus,” said Jordan. “There’s nothing I can do to help your pain and what you’re going through. I take responsibility and I’m so sorry. I think about him every day. I want to help people with this story so his story will help others.”

When it came time for sentencing, Judge Greg Beard said he took into consideration what McQuarn-Walker’s family had to say during their victim impact statements, and also referenced a similar incident involving Jordan from Nov. 7, 2012.

In the Nov. 7, 2012 incident, Jordan, who was 19 at the time, hit Jacob Logan Simpson, 15, of Lecompte, with her car on Highway 165 at C. Walters Road. The report from Louisiana State Police said Simpson was riding a bicycle in the northbound lane, in the middle of the inside left lane, when Jordan’s northbound vehicle collided with him. Simpson was pronounced dead at the hospital. No criminal charges emerged from the crash.

“This is not the first time that this has happened in your life,” said Judge Greg Beard. “Accidents happen, it’s how you react, just by the word ‘accident,’ there’s always consequences.”

Judge Beard noted that “10 years later, you’re back again.”

“Accidents sometimes can be prevented,” said Judge Beard. “It takes a conscious effort.”

As Judge Beard prepared to announce Jordan’s sentence, Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall noted for the record that he made “no recommendation” to the court about what the sentence should be.

“To that end, the sentence was one put to the court,” said Hall. “The decision is yours.”

To that, Judge Beard sentenced Jordan to five years at hard labor, with the jail term suspended. Jordan was placed on supervised probation for three years. The probation comes with a list of standard rules, such as refraining from alcohol, bars, lounges, CDS, and casinos.

“A parent should never have to bury their child,” said Judge Beard afterward.

After the sentence, News Channel 5 spoke to McQuarn-Walker’s family and his sister, Aletha Walker. Walker told us that the family was “surprised and disappointed by the sentence,” but had some understanding that there was a possibility of this outcome, especially since criminal charges did not result from the incident in 2012.

Walker told us that every year her family and McQuarn-Walker’s former employers - Joel, Brittney and Jordyn Couvillion, Brandon and Sarah Butler - who are now like family, hold a “Taurus Day.”

“Every year we keep Taurus’ memory alive,” said Walker. “We have become one big family.”

“On behalf of everyone at Joel’s Auto Sales we will forever remember the laughs and joy Taurus brought into our lives,” said Jordyn Couvillion on behalf of the staff of Joel’s Auto Sales, McQuarn-Walker’s former employer. “He was a 15 plus year employee, a friend, an inspiration, and a positive light in every situation. We are deeply saddened by the unexpected loss and pray that his untimely demise brings awareness to distracted driving and or overall recklessness. Taurus was more than an employee, he was family and he will forever be missed. We ask that your thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones on this painful day.”

"Taurus Day" (Family of Taurus)

Jordan was represented by Mike Small. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.