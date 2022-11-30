KCS Holiday Express arrives in DeQuincy

DeQuincy, La. (KPLC) - Here comes Santa Claus! The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express rolled up to the DeQuincy Railroad Museum Wednesday afternoon.

As always, visitors can board the festive train and meet Santa and his elves.

You can also warm up with some hot chocolate and check out 26 vendors selling food and holiday gifts.

We’ll have an up-close look at the train tonight on Now at Nine and 7News Nightcast.

