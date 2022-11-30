50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

KCS Holiday Express arrives in DeQuincy

By Barry Lowin and Emma Oertling
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeQuincy, La. (KPLC) - Here comes Santa Claus! The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express rolled up to the DeQuincy Railroad Museum Wednesday afternoon.

As always, visitors can board the festive train and meet Santa and his elves.

You can also warm up with some hot chocolate and check out 26 vendors selling food and holiday gifts.

We’ll have an up-close look at the train tonight on Now at Nine and 7News Nightcast.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Ricky Ashworth (left) and Nick Ashworth (right)
Sheriff: Leesville burglary suspect caught while throwing snowballs shirtless in Wisconsin; other suspect turns himself in
KCS Holiday Express arrives in DeQuincy
KCS Holiday Express arrives in DeQuincy
F-16 flight control panels, showing the proximity and similarity of the Digital Backup and Alt...
March F-16 crash in Beauregard followed pilot’s accidental flip of wrong switch
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool air sticks around Thursday, warmer Saturday with scattered showers