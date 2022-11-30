50/50 Thursdays
Joey Julian pleads guilty to manslaughter

Joey Julian is accused of a murder in downtown Lake Charles in 2017.
Joey Julian is accused of a murder in downtown Lake Charles in 2017.(KPLC)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Joey Julian has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of Ernest Miller.

Defense attorneys did not dispute that Julian shot Miller, but said the shooting was in self-defense.

A jury had been picked for Julian’s second-degree murder trial when he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Julian will be sentenced March 1.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Mill and Ryan streets in November 2017.

