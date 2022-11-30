50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool air sticks around Thursday, warmer Saturday with scattered showers

By Max Lagano
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We have one more day of cold weather before we warm back up into the 70′s.  Thursday will still be cool thanks to the cold front that passed through the area earlier in the week.  High’s will be around the low 60′s with plenty of sunshine and less wind.  There still will be a bit of a breeze but nothing as gusty as what we saw Wednesday.  Lows will still be cool in the 40′s as well.

High temps on Thursday will hang around the low 60's.
High temps on Thursday will hang around the low 60's.(KPLC)

Friday is when that warming trend really begins to take place.  High pressure will be just East of the area, allowing southerly winds to return.  This is what helps get those temperatures into the mid 70′s for high’s with sun still around.  So Friday looks like an excellent day for outdoor activities and evening plans.

Changes arrive by Saturday, however.  A cold front to our northwest will approach the area but stall over us or just to the northwest.  This will allow better moisture to work into the area and create some scattered showers during the afternoon with an isolated storm or two possible as well.  The afternoon shouldn’t be a washout so outdoor plans should still be ok as long as they don’t need zero rain around.  You can track anything that pops up with the First Alert Weather App.

A few scattered showers will be around Saturday afternoon.
A few scattered showers will be around Saturday afternoon.(KPLC)

By Sunday, the front begins to lift back northward.  A few showers may pop up early in the day, but will likely be a bit less numerous than Saturday’s activity.  Both days will feature high’s in the mid 70′s, and this warm weather looks to continue at least into the early part of next week.

- Max Lagano

