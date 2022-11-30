FEMA announces additional $90.4M for Hurricane Larua recovery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $90,420,451.15 in federal funding for Hurricane Laura recovery efforts, according to U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins.

All of the funds are 90% federal cost-share reimbursement.

The funding includes the previously reported $8 million in disaster aid that was announced on Nov. 29. Those funds are earmarked for the following projects:

$2,708,865.90 to Cameron Parish for permanent repairs to the Grand Lake Maintenance Barn.

$5,940,177.31 to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for debris removal operation.

The remainder of the recovery funds are earmarked for:

$1,062,111.79 to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for debris removal operations.

$57,954,045.95 to Jefferson Davis Electric Co-Op for emergency protective measures.

$1,151,163.89 to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for emergency protective measures.

$11,668,094.10 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs at the Lewis Middle School campus.

$3,641,214.31 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs at the Watkins Elementary School campus.

$3,035,372.22 to the Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal District for repairs at the city docks.

$3,259,406.47 to the Lake Charles Housing Authority for emergency protective measures.

