50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

FEMA announces additional $90.4M for Hurricane Larua recovery

FEMA
FEMA(Source: FEMA)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $90,420,451.15 in federal funding for Hurricane Laura recovery efforts, according to U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins.

All of the funds are 90% federal cost-share reimbursement.

The funding includes the previously reported $8 million in disaster aid that was announced on Nov. 29. Those funds are earmarked for the following projects:

  • $2,708,865.90 to Cameron Parish for permanent repairs to the Grand Lake Maintenance Barn.
  • $5,940,177.31 to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for debris removal operation.

The remainder of the recovery funds are earmarked for:

  • $1,062,111.79 to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for debris removal operations.
  • $57,954,045.95 to Jefferson Davis Electric Co-Op for emergency protective measures.
  • $1,151,163.89 to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for emergency protective measures.
  • $11,668,094.10 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs at the Lewis Middle School campus.
  • $3,641,214.31 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs at the Watkins Elementary School campus.
  • $3,035,372.22 to the Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal District for repairs at the city docks.
  • $3,259,406.47 to the Lake Charles Housing Authority for emergency protective measures.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases

Latest News

Weather planner
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold front brings cooler, drier air
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 29, 2022
Broad St. shooting - 6 a.m. update
Multiple people injured in shooting on Broad St.
windy today
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Wednesday forecast