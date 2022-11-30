Dequincy family honors loved one with blessing box

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - In October of last year, Becky Vincent died of a heart attack at just 56 years old.

Her daughter Erika Buxton said her mother always had a desire to give and donated throughout her life.

“I dreamed there was a storage building and it was called Becky’s Blessing Building and she was donating toilet paper from this building,” Buxton said.

Erika took that dream and made it reality. It’s not a building, but a box filled with food and household items for anyone in need.

“She would be ecstatic and very proud of us and proud of her family and proud that we are following in her footsteps by giving back to the community because she took pride in that,” Buxton said.

Buxton said the values Becky passed to her children now will live on through the blessing box.

“To continue the blessing and giving’s my mother instilled in us and continue blessing our community,” Buxton said.

It serves as Dequincy’s first blessing box, sitting on a walking path right behind Memorial Hospital and since the beginning of the project, Buxton said she felt her mother’s blessing.

“We felt our mom through the whole experience and just like yesterday when it was completed I called my brothers and they just chuckled and said that is so Becky,” Buxton said.

The blessing box remains open for anyone to add items to it, or for those in need to borrow something.

