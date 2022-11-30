Consumer frustration mounts due to delayed or missing packages

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One thing that can kill Christmas spirit is when a pricey gift bought online vanishes.

If you are missing boxes of online purchases, you are not alone. Some social media sites are blowing up with the sagas of those whose purchases are missing and people have also received boxes that belong to someone else.

Both scenarios happened to Carter who lives south of Lake Charles.

“I saw a U-Haul pass through my front door, and I realized, ‘oh my gosh, they have delivered my package. So, I immediately ran to the side door and sure enough there was one package that belonged to me, and another one that belonged to someone who wasn’t even in my subdivision,” she said.

Carter had ordered a computer that, according to the picture they sent, went to someone else’s front door.

“It wasn’t until about 7:40 that night I received a Facebook message from someone I didn’t even know, that had reached out to me hoping that I was the correct person, and letting me know that she actually received my package and that we could come and pick it up from her house,” Carter said.

When Carter received a package that wasn’t hers by mistake, she contacted the shipping company who asked her if she could deliver it to the right person. Carter tried twice to deliver the package but no one was home.

Others who want to be good neighbors have made similar efforts.

“People are not reading addresses before they drop them off,” Carter said.

The major shipping companies have developed consumer friendly policies to track packages and in some cases, to get a refund or replacement if they can’t be found.

We’re told a supervisor from FedEx went to Carter’s house in response to her complaint. He told her they received five complaints from her neighborhood, so they checked the driver’s GPS (global positioning system) which showed he delivered five packages to wrong addresses.

The FedEx supervisor told her the driver has been pulled from the route.

