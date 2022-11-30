City of Lake Charles offering forgivable loans for small businesses

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Locally-owned businesses in Lake Charles can apply now for forgivable loans of up to $5,000 through the city’s Small Business Stabilization Fund.

The initiative, first created in 2020 for businesses affected by the pandemic, has received its third round of funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“Community Development Block Grants, or CDBG, are federal funds that have specific eligibility requirements shaping how we are able to award the funds at the local level,” said Mayor Nic Hunter.

Owners can apply online HERE or on the fifth floor of Lake Charles City Hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. The deadline to apply is Dec. 14.

Businesses must be within city limits and have a “brick and mortar” location dependent on foot traffic for business. They also must have no more than 20 full-time employees and meet other requirements listed on the city’s online sign-up form.

Eligibility will be determined by income requirements established by federal guidelines, city officials said.

City personnel will contact applicants to arrange a pre-screening interview.

“When we originally announced this program in 2020, we were proud to have a program making a direct, positive impact for local, small businesses that have been so heavily impacted COVID-19. This program became even more critical following Hurricanes Laura and Delta and the subsequent disasters of 2021,” Mayor Hunter said.

“Small businesses are vital for the survival of our neighborhoods and, like so many, were dealt several devastating blows in 2020 and 2021. We are committed to being a part of helping get them back on their feet because when you help save a small business, you don’t only help save that business owner; you help save all of the employees and their families connected to that business,” he said.

For more information, contact the Office of Community Development at 337-491-1440.

