Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79

Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. McVie has died at age 79.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Christine McVie, the soulful British musician who sang lead on many of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits, has died at 79.

The band announced her death on social media Wednesday, saying “there are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie.”

“She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure,” the statement read. “She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”

