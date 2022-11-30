Authorities investigating shooting on Broad St.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police say they are investigating an overnight shooting in downtown Lake Charles on Broad St.

Authorities say the shooting happened at the VVS1 Hooka Lounge around 2 a.m. this morning, Nov. 30, 2022.

Officers are still on the scene and there is currently no word on injuries or arrests.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

