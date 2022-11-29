50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

U.S. Coast Guard monitoring cleanup of oil spill near Black Bayou Bridge

Black Bayou Bridge on La. 384 over the Intracoastal Waterway.
Black Bayou Bridge on La. 384 over the Intracoastal Waterway.(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has confirmed an oil spill in the Black Bayou Bridge area.

Greg Langley with DEQ, says the spill was reported on Nov. 28 around 3:06 p.m. by Martin Energy Services.

The U.S. Coast Guard says it is on-site to monitor the cleanup of the spill and that portions of the canal are currently closed for cleanup.

While officials are still working to get a full accounting of how much oil was spilled, the current estimate is about 64 barrels of used oil.

Officials with the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are also on-site to determine the environmental wildlife impact.

KPLC has reached out to Martin Energy Services for comment.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases

Latest News

Tornado Watch until 7 p.m.
Tornado Watch in effect for parts of SW Louisiana through early evening
Mauna Loa eruption
LIVE: USGS, Civil Defense officials to provide latest updates on Mauna Loa eruption
FEMA funeral assistance for COVID-19-related deaths
FEMA announces additional $8M for Hurricane Laura recovery
Coast Guard searching for missing boater
Deckhand dies tying crew boat to oil platform