Two 15-year-olds found with stolen truck and gun in Jennings

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Two 15-year-olds are accused of being in possession of a stolen truck and gun, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies were patrolling West Wood St. near the intersection of South Nichols St. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 when they saw a white GMC truck traveling east on the road that had its lightbar on. The deputies attempted to stop the vehicle as the lightbar was impairing the sight of oncoming vehicles but the truck instead sped up and turned onto South Sumner St.

Deputies say they then saw two minors get out of the truck and run. The two were found shortly after following a search of the area by deputies and Jennings police officers. During an investigation of the vehicle, deputies say they also found a stolen gun in the backpack of one of the minors.

When deputies contacted the owner of the truck, they say they were told that it had been stolen from a local repair shop.

Both minors were released to their parents and issued citations for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting an officer. One of the minors was also cited for possessing a stolen firearm.

