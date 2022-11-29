50/50 Thursdays
Trial underway for man accused of downtown Lake Charles murder in 2017

Joey Julian is accused of a murder in downtown Lake Charles in 2017.
Joey Julian is accused of a murder in downtown Lake Charles in 2017.(KPLC)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The murder trial of Joey Julian is underway.

Prosecutors say Julian shot and killed Ernest Miller in downtown Lake Charles in November 2017. He is charged with second-degree murder.

In pre-trial hearings, defense attorney Todd Clemons said Julian killed Miller in self-defense.

Jury selection began Monday and will continue Tuesday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
LCPD: Suspect in fatal downtown shooting arrested near Atchafalaya bridge
Shooting victim's family speaks out
Family of Ernest Miller seeks justice in shooting death
Joey Julian hearing: Police privacy vs. public’s right to know
Bond lowered to $20,000 for man accused of downtown murder, assistant district attorney suspended

Amendment One on December ballot could impact who votes
