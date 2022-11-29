Trial underway for man accused of downtown Lake Charles murder in 2017
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The murder trial of Joey Julian is underway.
Prosecutors say Julian shot and killed Ernest Miller in downtown Lake Charles in November 2017. He is charged with second-degree murder.
In pre-trial hearings, defense attorney Todd Clemons said Julian killed Miller in self-defense.
Jury selection began Monday and will continue Tuesday.
