Trial underway for man accused of downtown Lake Charles murder in 2017

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The murder trial of Joey Julian is underway.

Prosecutors say Julian shot and killed Ernest Miller in downtown Lake Charles in November 2017. He is charged with second-degree murder.

In pre-trial hearings, defense attorney Todd Clemons said Julian killed Miller in self-defense.

Jury selection began Monday and will continue Tuesday.

