Tornado Watch in effect for parts of SW Louisiana through early evening

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Tornado Watch is in effect for Vernon and Allen parishes until 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. Conditions are favorable for any thunderstorm that develops to quickly turn severe and possibly produce a tornado.

As of early afternoon, the storms that have developed and turned tornadic have been primarily over portions of south-central Louisiana north of a line from US-190 and east of U.S 165 in Evangeline and St. Landry parishes. This is an area that seems to be where additional severe storms could develop through the mid to late afternoon.

Locations outside of the watch area will still need to monitor any storms that could form throughout the afternoon as the atmosphere is fueled for storms to quickly turn severe if they manage to develop. This is a conditional threat, meaning that the more sunshine and heat we get, the more energy for storms to develop. Temperatures have approached 80 as of noon so the atmosphere is better charged for storm formation through the late-afternoon. Therefore we will be watching things closely and be cutting in to regular programming as soon as a tornado warning is issued anywhere in our viewing area.

The cold front will move through late tonight, bringing an end to the showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight.

Stay tuned to KPLC for the latest weather updates.

