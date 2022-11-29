50/50 Thursdays
Tornado Warning issued for Oberlin area

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A tornado warning has been issued for the Oberlin area, according to the National Weather Service.

A Tornado Warning is in effect for Allen Parish until 12:15 p.m. A thunderstorm near Elton is capable of producing a tornado. This storm is moving northeast at 30 mph and based on that the image shows estimated times of arrival for those in the path.

