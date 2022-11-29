Tornado Warning issued for Oberlin area

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A tornado warning has been issued for the Oberlin area, according to the National Weather Service.

A Tornado Warning is in effect for Allen Parish until 12:15 p.m. A thunderstorm near Elton is capable of producing a tornado. This storm is moving northeast at 30 mph and based on that the image shows estimated times of arrival for those in the path.

Tornado Warning including Mamou LA, Oberlin LA and Pine Prairie LA until 12:15 PM CST pic.twitter.com/9fWAUReVGm — NWS Lake Charles (@NWSLakeCharles) November 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.