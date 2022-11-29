SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 28, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 28, 2022.

Carlos Calzada, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; federal detainer.

Ty Vaughn Brister, 18, Starks: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Patrick Solomon Stepney, 38, Lake Charles: Burglary; possession of thieves’ tools; property damage under $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nathan Wayne Boothe, 45, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

John Calvin Lavalley, 28, Sulphur: Failure to signal while turning; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Joshua David Cowan, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles Thomas Ancelet, 60, Sulphur: Battery.

John Fitzgerald Carter Jr., 24, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; child endangerment; domestic abuse of a pregnant victim.

Troy Wayne Griffin, 54, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Mary Grace Spell, 30, Leesburg, FL: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.

Terrance Terrell Hart, 44, Westlake: Domestic abuse.

Noah Thomas Etiene Berwick, 19, Sulphur: Possession of stolen firearms; obstruction of justice.

Steven Wade Daley, 59, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; illegal use of dangerous weapons.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.