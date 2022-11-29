Louisiana 4-year-old undergoes long awaited lung transplant

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ava Thomas, a Louisiana 4-year-old with cystic fibrosis, finally gets a new set of lungs.

As she was rolled in to the OR for her lung transplant on Monday, hospital staff lined the hallway to celebrate. Her family reports the surgery was a success.

Ava Thomas with her mother and father at the Hospital. (KPLC)

Ava has been hospitalized since April 2022. She was eventually transported to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston where she is now recovering from surgery.

In a recent interview with Ava’s parents, they told 7News Ava would still be in the hospital for at least another three months following a transplant so she can recover.

Ava’s grandmother has set up a GoFundMe where you can learn more about Ava’s journey or donate to help with medical costs.

To view the GoFundMe,

