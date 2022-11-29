50/50 Thursdays
Law firm giving away bikes to children in Lake Charles

(WAFB)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Louisiana law firm is giving away over 400 bicycles and helmets to children this holiday season.

Registration is open for Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys’ 10th annual Gordon Gives Bikes giveaway. Parents and guardians can sign up online, and winners will be chosen randomly.

The deadline to register is Monday, Dec. 5, and winners will be contacted the next day.

Winners in the Lake Charles area can pick up their bikes on Friday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon at 3042 Ryan St.

Calcasieu sheriff deputies set up command center at Prien Lake Mall
