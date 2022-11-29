50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Houston lifts boil-water order affecting more than 2 million

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — The city of Houston lifted an order Tuesday that had called for more than 2 million people to boil their tap water before drinking or using it.

The boil order had been in effect since Sunday, when a power outage at a water purification plant caused water pressure levels to drop.

The order led to the closure of schools and businesses. The city rescinded the order shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Mayor Sylvester Turner has said two electrical transformers failed, causing power outages at the water plant.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases