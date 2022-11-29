FEMA grant provides free smoke detectors, installation to La. residents

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you are in need of a smoke alarm in your home, especially during the cold winter months, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal has a solution.

Smoke alarms were made available to everyone thanks to a grant from FEMA. The Operation Save-A-Life program partners with local fire departments to install smoke alarms for free.

“Operation Save-A Life, it’s through the Louisiana State Fire Marshall’s office. We heard about it last year. They receive a grant from FEMA. Fire departments out the state can participate with it,” Chief of Fire Prevention Bureau Brad Briles said. “Roughly. so far we put in about 130 smoke detectors. We do a maximum of two detectors per home. We got roughly 120 earlier this year. We’ve already installed all of those. So far, we’re actually able to get our hands on a few more extra ones, about two weeks ago.”

Operation Save-A-Life was created to combat the rise in fire-related injuries and deaths due to home fires in our great state.

The goal of this statewide initiative is to dramatically reduce these fire related injuries and deaths across the State of Louisiana by providing smoke alarms to vulnerable citizens and at risk communities with the help of your local fire department.

With the cold weather now upon us, it is of utmost importance that you have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in your home.

“Well, with winter time we always like to stress the importance of, be aware of what you’re doing with your space heaters. Make sure you’re keeping you know a minimum 3 foot clearance with their space heaters. If you have chimneys, obviously you should have that, something, something should have clean yearly before you use,” Briles said. “We take a lot of calls every year with people to forget something on the stove, walk out the room, maybe run to the store to grab something, come back with fire trucks in their front yard. I think it’s a good service that we can provide for the public. I mean. you hear it all the time, but it’s so true; smoke detectors do save lives so we’re glad to be able to do this for the community.”

To schedule the installation of a smoke alarm through this program, contact your local fire department. You can also contact the Lake Charles Fire Prevention Bureau at 337-491-1368 to request smoke alarms.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.