FEMA announces additional $8M for Hurricane Laura recovery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $8,649,043 in disaster aid reimbursement for Hurricane Laura, according to U.S. Senator John Kennedy.

The funds, which are part of a $15.2 million disaster aid package, have been earmarked for the following:

$2,708,866 to Cameron Parish for building repairs related to Hurricane Laura.

$5,940,177 to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for Public Assistance Alternative Procedures (PAAP) for debris removal and monitoring related to Hurricane Laura.

