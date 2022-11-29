FEMA announces additional $8M for Hurricane Laura recovery

50/50 Thursdays
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $8,649,043 in disaster aid reimbursement for Hurricane Laura, according to U.S. Senator John Kennedy.

The funds, which are part of a $15.2 million disaster aid package, have been earmarked for the following:

  • $2,708,866 to Cameron Parish for building repairs related to Hurricane Laura.
  • $5,940,177 to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for Public Assistance Alternative Procedures (PAAP) for debris removal and monitoring related to Hurricane Laura.

