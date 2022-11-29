Eight Days of Home brings more than 1000 volunteers to help repair homes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -There are still many people in Southwest Louisiana who are trying to recover from the disasters of 2020 and 2021, but there’s a major effort starting this week by more than one thousand volunteers, many from out of state.

Cynthia White, who lives on Admiral Nimitz Street, can hardly believe what she’s been through over the past two years.

Besides living in three different places, she said a contractor from Houston took her money and didn’t finish the work.

“I am missing my interior doors, all of my interior doors. I don’t have any kitchen cabinets and my roof still needs to be done correctly,” she said.

She said no doors are especially a problem in the bathrooms. That’s why she decided against having guests for Thanksgiving.

White’s home is one of the homes Eight Days of Hope will work on while they are here.

The effort involves more than one thousand people from all over the country.

Organizer Pastor Braylon Harris said they need every kind of volunteer imaginable.

“We need everyone from cooks to people who can clean, they’ll be staying at the Lake Charles Civic Center, people who can run warehouses. Stine is setting up an amazing warehouse,” Harris said. “We need people who can drive a forklift, people who can stay on inventory to be able to get those things in and out, and then of course we need carpenters, roofers, and people who can do floors and everything in between,”

Jeremy Stine said they are happy to partner for what they say is a tremendous need.

“It’s a huge need in Southwest Louisiana after all the natural disasters that hit two years ago. Still a large need for housing, and again just humbled to be a part of it,” Stine said.

White figures Eight Days of Hope can’t fix everything, but she’s grateful for anything they do.

“It’s a blessing from God. I thank them for their time and their sacrifice and willingness to help other people,” White said.

White also hopes to be able to contribute back to the program to help others.

The 120 people getting help during the rebuilding effort have already been picked. Harris said they tried to select those with the greatest need.

