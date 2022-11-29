50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Downtown Covington double homicide suspect is a convicted rapist

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - As the public waits for the results of an autopsy from the St. Tammany Parish Coroner, new details surrounding the Downtown Covington double homicide case are coming to light.

READ MORE Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say

The discovery of the bodies came just hours after retired priest Otis Young and St. Peter’s Church assistant Ruth Prats were reported missing. Though no positive IDs of those bodies have been made as of yet, St. Peter’s churchgoers held a prayer vigil Monday (Nov. 28) night for the victims.

READ MORE Arrest made in connection to Covington double homicide

Just hours after the bodies were discovered, Covington Police announced the arrest of 49-year-old Antonio Tyson, a convicted rapist. Covington police confirmed that Tyson was released from state prison on forcible rape and home invasion charges in August of this year. He was sentenced to 40 years in 1993 and served 31 years of that sentence.

The Covington Police department had scheduled a news conference for Tuesday (Nov. 30) morning to provide more information on this case, but postponed it, awaiting the results of those autopsies, again now being performed in Lacombe.

Pathologists are expected to use dental records as they try and confirm the identities of the two burned homicide victims.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases

Latest News

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fight that broke out at Fairview...
CPSO investigating fight, possible shots fired at Fairview Estates
Mauna Loa eruption
‘A very fluid event’: Shelters close on Hawaii Island, but officials urge vigilance as Mauna Loa erupts
File photo of a Christmas tree at the Durham Museum in Omaha, Neb.
2022 SWLA Christmas Events
Louisiana 4-year-old undergoes long awaited lung transplant
Louisiana 4-year-old undergoes long awaited lung transplant
Louisiana 4-year-old long awaited undergoes lung transplant
Louisiana 4-year-old long awaited undergoes lung transplant