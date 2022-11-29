Deckhand dies tying crew boat to oil platform

Vermillion Bay, LA (KPLC) - A deckhand reportedly drowned after falling off a crew boat that was being tied up to an oil platform near Vermilion Bay, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Gabriel Wisdom says watch-standers received the call about a man going overboard around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Aircrews and rescue boats were sent out to the area which was about 66 nautical miles south of Vermilion Bay. The body of the 40-year-old victim was located by an aircrew but the rescue crews say the victim had already drowned.

