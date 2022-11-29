CPSO investigating fight, possible shots fired at Fairview Estates

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fight that broke out at Fairview Estates on Tom Hebert Road.

CPSO received the call in the late hours of November 28.

The fight escalated and possible shots were fired, according to CPSO spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. No suspects have been located.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update as more information is released.

