Calcasieu sheriff deputies set up command center at Prien Lake Mall during holidays

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - You might get stopped by the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office if you make a stop at Prien Lake Mall, but there is no need to worry.

Nope, they are not writing tickets, but they are patrolling Prien Lake Mall in Lake Charles this holiday season.

“They will patrol the parking lot in ATVs, side by sides and marked patrol units, basically looking out for any threats or anything that might be of concern to those out there who are shopping during the holidays,” Commander Gene Pittman said.

In addition, customers from noon to one hour after mall closing may see deputies assisting shoppers and employers to their vehicles, changing a flat tire, jump starting a vehicle and even helping load heavy baby strollers. It’s all to prevent opportunities for crime.

“They know that they are going to be coming out of the shopping malls with packages, and maybe have a purse that’s not being attended, a buggy that’s not being attended,” Pittman said. “So, I think that’s an opportunity for more victims out there this time of year.”

Pittman said to make sure to park in well-lit areas, make sure your keys are out before to make your way to the parking lot, and cover packages and other items in your vehicle.

Deputies will be patrolling the parking lot and manning a mobile command center in the mall area through December 26.

