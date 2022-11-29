BPSO searching for driver seen doing doughnuts in parking lot

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the driver of a black Chevrolet Camaro seen doing doughnuts in a parking lot near Blankenship Drive.

While no criminal charges are pending, Sheriff Mark Herford said incidents like this should not be overlooked.

“People don’t seem to understand that just because this time nothing happened, it should be looked over,” Herford said. “Those people saying it’s no big deal wouldn’t think that way if he was doing the same thing in their driveway or yard.”

If you have information pertaining to the location of this vehicle or identity of the driver, contact BPSO at 337-463-3281.

