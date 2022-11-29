50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

BPSO searching for driver seen doing doughnuts in parking lot

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the driver of a black Chevrolet Camaro seen doing doughnuts in a parking lot near Blankenship Drive.

While no criminal charges are pending, Sheriff Mark Herford said incidents like this should not be overlooked.

“People don’t seem to understand that just because this time nothing happened, it should be looked over,” Herford said. “Those people saying it’s no big deal wouldn’t think that way if he was doing the same thing in their driveway or yard.”

If you have information pertaining to the location of this vehicle or identity of the driver, contact BPSO at 337-463-3281.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Severe threat is diminishing across Southwest Louisiana.
BPSO searching for driver seen doing doughnuts in parking lot
BPSO searching for driver seen doing doughnuts in parking lot
The Mauna Loa eruption continues to pose no threat to communities, but lava flows have crossed...
‘A very fluid event’: Shelters close on Hawaii Island, but officials urge vigilance as eruption continues
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has rescued seven oiled pelicans from the...
LDWF rescues 7 oiled pelicans from site of oil spill near Black Bayou Bridge